William "Bill" Daniel Scanlon
formerly of Watkins Glen - William "Bill" Daniel Scanlon, 86, formerly of Watkins Glen, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019. Bill was born in Watkins Glen, NY on February 19, 1933, the eldest son of John and Pauline (Neehan) Scanlon. After graduating from Watkins Glen High School, Bill spent 3 years in the Army. Upon return to civilian life, he worked for Beneficial Finance in NYC, participated in Midland Time Plan Training and took courses at the American Institute of Banking. Bill retired from Marine Midland Bank as the assistant treasurer in the Watkins Glen office. In retirement, he worked part-time at Watkins Glen State Park and Watkins Glen International. He was an active member of the Elks Club, American Legion, and lifetime member of St. Mary's of the Lake Church in Watkins Glen. As an avid golfer, he volunteered for several years at the LPGA event in Corning, NY where he met his wife Janice.
Bill is survived by his step-daughters, Lynne (Paul) Doyle of Romulus, NY and Stacey Roy of Maple Valley, WA; brother, Jack (Kay) Scanlon of Painted Post, NY; sisters, Julie (Owen) Mathews of Watkins Glen, NY and Joni Todd of Williamsburg, VA. He was also loved by grandchildren, Matthew (Kristen) Osserman, Gwen (Torsten Arnold) Osserman, and Xavier and Zavion Roy; along with several nieces and nephews. Bill was predeceased by his parents, wife Janice Fisher Scanlon, and brother-in-law Fred Todd.
In accordance with Bill's wishes, there will be no services. He will be buried in Holy Cross Cemetery in Watkins Glen, NY. Contributions may be made to Hospicare & Palliative Care Service, 172 East King Rd., Ithaca, NY 14850. Arrangements are under the direction of Vedder and Scott Funeral Home in Montour Falls. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderandscottfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019