William Donald Lowe
Billy #26, Age 15, of Big Flats, New York passed away due to an unexpected cardiac incident. Billy was born in Elmira, NY on June 16, 2004, son of Eddy and Katie Lowe.
Billy attended Horseheads Central School District, Horseheads, NY. Billy took pride in his academic accomplishments; he valued the balance and importance of a high GPA while being an elite athlete. Since birth it could be said he had a Hockey stick in his hand, he came by it naturally as he followed in his father's footsteps. Billy's love for Hockey and sports led him to finding Lacrosse. The brotherhood created with his teammates in both Hockey and Lacrosse helped to make him the person he was. He valued the importance of a team first attitude, loving the assist as much as the goal. He always felt that the success of one on the rink or field was the success of everyone. He will forever be a brother to his teammates. His teammates have said he was a standout athlete the hardest worker both on and off the field. He was looked up to for his work ethic and unselfishness. "26 Forever" will always be an inspiration to his teammates!
Billy is survived by his parents, Eddy and Katie, siblings Anna, Sibby and Johnny; maternal grandparents John and Phyllis Overton of Elmira, NY; paternal grandfather, Donald Lowe of Montreal, Canada; Uncle Mike and Aunt Heather Overton, along with cousins Calli and John Michael; Aunt Julie Overton and cousins, Brody and Boone O'Rourke all of Elmira, NY; Uncle Raymond and Auntie Lynda Lowe, along with cousins, Adam and Nina Lowe; Auntie Kathleen and Uncle Greg Mullen, along with cousins, Ryan and Sophie of Montreal, Canada. Billy has many other cherished extended family members and friends. Billy was predeceased by his paternal grandmother, Anna Lowe "Grandma Lowesy".
In Billy's short 15 years, he has always been about helping others. His legacy will forever live on in the others he has blessed through the Organ Donation Foundation. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Golisano Children's Hospital or becoming an organ donor yourself. Billy's arrangements have been entrusted to the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. A celebration of Billy's life will be announced at a later time.
"Billy Lowe, may your ice always be FROZEN and your turf always be GREEN, The LOWE family will be Forever 6"
Published in Star-Gazette from May 4 to May 6, 2020