William Edward Caloroso
Elmira - Was born July 26, 1937 in Elmira, NY the son of the late Frank and Ruth Anna (Eells) Caloroso, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Elderwoods in Waverly, NY at the age of 82. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Joann (Dunbar) Caloroso; beloved sons Michael Caloroso; Kirk and his wife, June Lungford Caloroso with their children, Bradley and Lindsey; along with several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. William retired from IBM in Owego, NY as manager after 31 years of dedicated service. He was a Railroad historian, Town of Nichols and Tioga County historian. He also authored two books on Railroad history and wrote various articles. William was a member of the County Legislator and served on the Town Council as well. He was also a faithful member of the Nichols United Methodist Church. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church 59 Main Street Nichols, NY 13812 on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 12:00 to 2:00 pm. Funeral services honoring William's life will follow the visitation at 2 pm. Reverend Mary Jean Simonin will officiate. Interment will take place at the convenience of his family. William's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019