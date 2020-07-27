William G. Querry



Elmira - Age 85, passed away at home with his loving family by his side on Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was born on November 20, 1934 in Union Township, PA to the late James and Helen (McCartney) Querry. William was predeceased by his wife, Beverly Querry and son-in-law, Levi Fields. He is survived by his children, Michael (Michelle) Querry of Elmira, William (Mary) Querry of Elmira and Karen Cornish of Elmira; grandchildren, Michael Querry of Vestal, Lisa Querry of Vestal, Timothy Walburn of Elmira, Jani-Lee Cornish of Elmira, Melissa (Mike) Terris of LA and Jacob Querry of Elmira; 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and special neighbor, Heather Bowers who help take great care of William. William was a veteran of the US Navy. He worked 23 years at Kennedy Valve and retired from Eastern Metal. William was an avid hunter and fisher and love spending time with his children and grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, July 31st from 2 to 4 p.m. at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. Adhering to state regulations, all guests must wear a mask and maintain a 6ft distance from other guests at all times.









