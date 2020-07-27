1/1
William G. Querry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William G. Querry

Elmira - Age 85, passed away at home with his loving family by his side on Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was born on November 20, 1934 in Union Township, PA to the late James and Helen (McCartney) Querry. William was predeceased by his wife, Beverly Querry and son-in-law, Levi Fields. He is survived by his children, Michael (Michelle) Querry of Elmira, William (Mary) Querry of Elmira and Karen Cornish of Elmira; grandchildren, Michael Querry of Vestal, Lisa Querry of Vestal, Timothy Walburn of Elmira, Jani-Lee Cornish of Elmira, Melissa (Mike) Terris of LA and Jacob Querry of Elmira; 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and special neighbor, Heather Bowers who help take great care of William. William was a veteran of the US Navy. He worked 23 years at Kennedy Valve and retired from Eastern Metal. William was an avid hunter and fisher and love spending time with his children and grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, July 31st from 2 to 4 p.m. at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. Adhering to state regulations, all guests must wear a mask and maintain a 6ft distance from other guests at all times.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 733-4629
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 27, 2020
O sorry for your loss it has been a terrible year for your family. Love you guys!!!
Mary Davenport
Mary Davenport
Friend
July 27, 2020
love you! You can now dance freely on streets of gold!
Julia Redner
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved