Services
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
William H. Brown


1926 - 2019
William H. Brown Obituary
William H. Brown

Gettysburg - Age 93, Passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at York Hospital in York, PA. William was born on May 21, 1926 in Binghamton, NY, the only son of the late Harry L. and Genevieve Alluisi Brown. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by wife Martha and son William Jr. He lived in Elmira, NY until he moved to Gettysburg in 2014. William is survived by daughter Kathleen Brown of Gettysburg, many nieces, nephews, friends and his beagle buddy Johnny. William was a member of the Greatest Generation having served in the U.S. Army with the 4th Infantry Div. in Europe in 1945. He received the Purple Heart, Bronze Star and Combat Infantryman Badge. He retired as Foreman toolmaker from Fairway Spring Co. in Horseheads, NY. William was also a member of VFW Post 901 and was active in county Veterans affairs until his move to Gettysburg. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Graveside prayers and interment, with military honors, will follow at St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery. The family will provide their own flowers.
Published in Star-Gazette from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
