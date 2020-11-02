William H. "Bill" Maphis
Odessa - William H. "Bill" Maphis, Jr., 96, of Odessa, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Cora; sons, Neil (Sharyl) Maphis and Wayne (Pandora) Maphis; daughter, Karen (George) Fuller; sisters, Helen Phelps (NY), Thelma Webber (FL); grandchildren, Lori (Fuller) Bart, Chad Maphis, Christian Maphis; and ten loving great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, William and Sena Maphis, sister, Hazel, brothers, Glen, Earl and Wilmer Maphis; granddaughter, Kimberly Fuller and grandson, Kevin Maphis.
Bill started his working career on the railroad, then to General Electric, and finally as builder, owner, and operator of Maphis Eggland and Grocery. He was a very successful and popular business man. He will be greatly missed by his entire family. Per his wishes, there will be no public service. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery in Horseheads. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bill's memory to the Odessa Fire Department, Schuyler County Ambulance, or a charity of your choice
