William H. "Buck" Smetanka
Pine City - Age 61, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Elderwood at Waverly. Bill was born and raised in Elmira, a son of the late James Smetanka and Betty (Douglas) Smetanka Strange. He is also predeceased by stepfather Rodney Strange and brother Jimmy Smetanka. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 37 years Joann Karski Smetanka; sons: Kevin M. Smetanka of Horseheads with children, Hannah, Nolan and Braxton, and their mother Sarah, Kyle W. (Martha Kraft) Smetanka of Madison WI, Sean J. (Ali Lyon) Smetanka of Rochester NY; siblings, and their spouses: Thomas and Diane Smetanka, Patty and Bob Walsh, Rodney and Kathi Strange, all of Elmira; mother-in-law Pearl Karski of Pine City; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Bill and Diane Karski of Indianapolis IN, James Karski of Pine City, Patrick Karski of Woonsocket RI, Bob Karski of North Tonawanda NY; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; and his canine companions: Cooper, Mollie, Bella and Oliver. Buck worked at Hesselson's for 32 years where he was a salesperson and swimming pool installer. He enjoyed sports and was an avid Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Orioles fan. Buck's grandchildren were the light of his life. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A prayer service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 9:15 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 a.m., St. Mary's Church, 224 Franklin Street, Elmira. Interment and committal prayers will follow at St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery. Those wishing may remember Buck with a donation to Elderwood at Waverly, Activities Fund, 37 N. Chemung Street, Waverly NY 14892.
Published in Star-Gazette from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019