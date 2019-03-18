|
William Henry Lawrence
Elmira Heights - Age 93 of Elmira Heights, NY. He was born January 12, 1926 in Lyons Falls, NY, son of the late Edward Sr. and Margaret (Major) Lawrence and passed away peacefully Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Chemung County Nursing Facility, surrounded by his loving family. In addition to his parents, William was predeceased by his brothers; Edward Lawrence Jr., Frank Lawrence, and half-brother Thomas Lawrence; sister Margaret (George) Rapave, Sylvia (Carl) Manning, Jess (Lawrence) Westover, Loua (Michael) Boyestko; father and mother-in-law Vincent & Joanna Jankowski; bothers and sisters-in-law Leonard (Minnie) Jankowski, Robert Jankowski, Corporal Richard Jankowski - killed in service in Korea, Edmund Jankowski, Martha Jankowski, Dr. Bernard Kalec, as well as good friends Bob & Hazel Ellis. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Anna R. Lawrence; their two sons, Michael (Kathy) Lawrence of Fairbanks, AK, and Edward (Delyn) Lawrence of Elmira; sister-in-law Lucille Kalec; along with several nieces and nephews, and special friends Donna & Elizabeth "Tillie" Badman. William was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps & Nary Reserves during WWII and the Korean War, respectively. He retired from Corning Glass Inc., where he worked for 40 years as a Glass Mechanic. He most enjoyed spending time with his family; he drove all the way to Alaska to visit Michael in 1989 and took annual summer fishing trips with Edward to Canada. He was also an avid hunter. Lawrence was a longtime communicant of St. Casimir's Church in Elmira, a member of American Legion Post #154 in Elmira Heights and the VFW Post #901 in Elmira. Family and friends are invited to visit the Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira, on Wednesday, March 20th, 2019 from 11 am to 1 pm. William's funeral service will be held the at 1 pm. Rev. Scott Kubinksi, officiating. Committal prayers and interment with military honors will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Elmira.
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 18, 2019