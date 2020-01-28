|
William J. "Billy D" Dominikoski Sr.
Horseheads - WILLIAM J. DOMINIKOSKI SR. Age 79 of Horseheads, NY passed away on Monday January 27, 2020 peacefully at his home after a long hard fought battle with cancer. Bill was born August 10, 1940 in Elmira, NY the son of Martha Jankowski Dominikoski. He was a graduate of EFA Class of 1958. After graduation Mr. Dominikoski entered the U.S. Navy and proudly served his country in Washington D.C. and in Naples, Italy. Upon returning home from the Navy he accepted a job with Prudential Insurance Co. and then Rochester Liquor Corporation from which he retired after 30 years. Bill married his wife Diane Bennett Dominikoski on September 14, 1963 and they recently celebrated their 56th Wedding Anniversary. He coached his 2 sons in Babe Ruth Baseball and later served as the Official Grounds Keeper. Bill was a communicant of St. Mary Our Mother Church in Horseheads for 56 years where he served as an Acolyte for many funerals, and on several other committees. He was a member of the Horseheads Planning Board where he served for 30 years with 21 years as the Chairman, and member of the Horseheads Elks Club for 53 years. He loved playing golf especially at Soaring Eagles Golf Course and recorded several "Holes In One", also working part time there. Bill was pre-deceased by his mother Martha, twin brother Donald Dominikoski, sister-in-law Roseann Dominikoski and brother-in-law Richard Bennett. Bill is survived by his loving and devoted wife Diane K. Dominikoski; his beloved children: Christine and Robert Lewis of Horseheads, NY, William J. and Windy Dominikoski Jr. of Macedon, NY, and Michael and Nicole Dominikoski of Niskayuna, NY; his cherished grandchildren: Kyle Lewis of Rochester, NY; Drew, and Max Dominikoski of Macedon, NY; Matthew, Jacob, and Nathan Dominikoski all of Niskayuna, NY; as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was an avid NY Yankee and Oakland Raider fan. Bill's passion was taking care of his home where he took great pride in taking care of his lawn. He was an avid reader and he frequented the Horseheads Public Library. Also an avid trout fisherman, loved the 1940's big band music and waxing his Cadillac. He loved his family and friends and treasured the time he spent with them especially his 6 grandsons. The family would like to extend sincere gratitude to the Falck Cancer Center especially Dr. Navarrete, and Nurse Kelly, and to Care First and staff especially Jess and Alyssa who were a tremendous comfort to Bill. And lastly to his caring friends who always called or stopped in to check on him. Joyce and Dick Pirozzolo, Bob Bower, John Pribulick and Dick Nicholson as well as many others. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Thursday January 30, 2020 from 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday January 31, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Mary Our Mother Church 816 West Broad Street Horseheads, NY. Bill will be laid to rest in St. Mary Our Mother Cemetery in Horseheads, NY where Full Military Honors will be accorded Mr. Dominikoski. Those wishing may remember Bill through donations to CareFirst 3805 Meads Creek Rd Painted Post, NY 14870 or to St. Mary Our Mother School 811 Westlake St. Horseheads, NY 14845. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020