Services
Allen-Manzer Funeral Home
56 N. Main St.
Spencer, NY 14883
607-589-4900
Resources
William J. Makela Jr.


1942 - 2019
William J. Makela Jr. Obituary
William J. Makela, Jr.

Spencer - William J. Makela, Jr., Spencer, 11/08/1942 - 08/11/2019. Billy died at home unexpectedly. He is survived by his children: Billie Jo, Stefan Long, Jeff, Heidi Makela; his granddaughters Alexandra and Aspen. He is also survived by his sisters Jolan Becken, Sharon Passmore and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He enjoyed hunting, farming and most of all making people laugh. At this time there will be no service. A memorial is being planned in the fall. The family thanks his friends for their friendship over the years.
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019
