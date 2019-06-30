Services
William J. Reddon


1934 - 2019
William J. Reddon Obituary
William J. Reddon

Elmira Heights - Age 85 of Elmira Heights, NY. He was born June 25, 1934 in Elmira, son of the late Edwin and Mary (McDine) Reddon and passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center surrounded by his family. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Edward & Charles Reddon; sister Catherine Reddon Overton and nephew Charles Reddon. He is survived by his nieces and nephews JoAnn (John) Malone, Lawrence (Connie) Reddon, John (Phyllis) Overton, Lolly (Dan) Stowell, Colleen (Joseph) Sanderl, Carol Ann Reddon and Kim Reddon along with many more grandnieces and grandnephews. Bill retired from the Village of Elmira Heights in 1989 and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Family and friends are invited to his Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, July 6th at 10:45 in St. Charles Borromeo Church, 130 Oakwood Ave., Elmira Heights. Committal prayers and interment, with military funeral honors, will follow in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery. Bill's family thanks the staff at Woodbrook Assisted Living, Chemung County Nursing Facility 3rd floor staff, Arnot Ogden 3B staff as well as Drs. Rupik, Angell, Dollinger and Daupin for their care of uncle Bill.
Published in Star-Gazette from June 30 to July 5, 2019
