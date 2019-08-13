|
William J. Saks, Jr., D.O.
Burdett - Age 76, of State Route 414, Burdett, NY, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Schuyler Hospital Skilled Nursing Facility, Montour Falls, NY. Friends are invited to call Friday, August 16th from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, 212 E. 4th Street, Watkins Glen, NY. Funeral service on Saturday, August 17th at 11:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church of Watkins Glen, 520 N. Decatur Street, Watkins Glen, NY.
He is pre-deceased by his loving wife, Valerie Saks. He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, William III and Pamela Saks, Germansville, PA, Stephen and Janine Saks, Mooresville, NC, Damian and Heidi Saks, Horseheads, NY, Benjamin and Marian Saks, Hector, NY; daughter Jessica Saks, Watkins Glen, NY; ten grandchildren, Ryan (Courtney) Wessner, Douglas Saks, Sophia Saks, Madelyn Saks, Aaron "A.J." Saks, Dylan Saks, Damian Saks, Jr., Joseph Saks, Morgan Saks and Logan Saks; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Nancy Saks, Center Valley, PA; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Thomas and Wilma Nacinovich of Cos Cob, CT; nephews, Scott (Melissa) Saks, Brett (Jennifer) Saks, Mark (Maricel) Nacinovich, Peter Nacinovich; nieces Kristin (Jason) Honsel, Anne Nacinovich, Claire (Paul) Nacinovich; and many cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Dr. "Bill" Saks was born and raised in Allentown, PA, the first son of the late William and Josephine Saks. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1960, earned a Bachelors of Science from Kings College, Wilkes Barre, PA, in 1964, and his Doctorate from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1969. He completed a specialty residency in obstetrics and gynecology in Cleveland, OH and Allentown, PA. His medical career spanned over 43 years when he started in Allentown, PA and practiced for twenty years before relocating himself and his family to Schuyler County. He then continued his physician work at Schuyler Hospital for twenty-three years before he retired in 2013.
He won NY Rural Physician of the Year in 2009, brought midwifery services to Schuyler County when he advocated for and opened the first free standing birth center in NY, September Hill Birth Center. He was an enormous advocate of women's rights to give birth how and where they wanted in order to make the birthing process that much more comfortable and special for the woman.
He was dedicated to Schuyler Hospital and this community, although it was his love of Seneca Lake that drew him to Watkins Glen. He was able to pass overlooking the lake he so loved.
In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to the Schuyler Hospital Health Foundation (https://schuylerhospital.org/about-us/schuyler-health-foundation/). You may express condolences to the family or find the donations link online at www.RoyceChedzoy.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 13, 2019