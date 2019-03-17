|
William J. Spiak
Columbia Cross Roads - William J. Spiak, 85, of Columbia Cross Roads, PA, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family, friends and loved ones. He was born on January 30, 1934 in Elmira, NY, son of the late William B. and Gladys (Wood) Spiak. William was employed by Shulmans & Sons then later Ballard Inc. where he enjoyed traveling and seeing many states until his retirement.
William is survived by his wife of 63 years Lorraine B. (Orr) Spiak, his son Wayne D. (Ricki) Spiak and daughter Terrie A. (Jon) Darrow, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, his sisters Roseanna (David) Truesdale and Mary (Merrill) Morgan, along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Richard D. Spiak, Sr. and John A. Spiak, his sister Gladys M. Hart, his daughter Bonnie Lynn (Spiak) Carey and his son Steven W. Spiak. William was loved and will be missed by many.
The Celebration of William's life will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Victory Church, 645 East Main Street, Troy, PA 16947. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019