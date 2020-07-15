William J. Vaananen
Horseheads,NY - WILLIAM J. VAANANEN Age 76 of Horseheads, NY passed away on Monday July 13, 2020. He was born June 20, 1944 in Franklin Square, L.I. , NY the son of the late William H. and Helvi M. NykaSenoja Vaananen. Bill attended Morrisville AG & Tech and then became a plumber and pipefitter. Bill married his wife, Judith E. Coles Vaananen, on July 1, 1972 and they recently celebrated their 48 th Wedding Anniversary. He retired from Cornell University in Ithaca, NY. William loved all sports especially The New York Yankees and The New York Giants . He enjoyed traveling, watching TV , camping , as well as farming with his neighbors Howard and Connie Chrisfield when he was growing up . In addition to his parents, he was pre-deceased by his son David W. Vaananen, his daughter Liisa S. Wright, his son-in-law Vincent P. Fritsch, and his grandson Everett J. Wascher. William is survived by his loving and devoted wife Judith E. Coles Vaananen; his daughters and sons-in-law: Deborah L. and Dominic A. Howe of Horseheads, NY ; Wendy E. Cecce of Clifton Park, NY ; Kristina J. and Orlando "Lyle" Scali of Hudson, NY ; Sherry L. Fritsch of Elmira Heights, NY ; 13 grandchildren: Jeremy W. Howe, Kathryn E. Howe , Sarah M. Sydoriak, James R. Steck Jr., Brittany E. Steck, Tiffany A. Steck, William S. Steck, Cameron J. Cecce, London A. Cecce, Colin G. Scali, Jared L. Scali, Garrett M. Brimmer , and Alexander L. Brimmer; 6 great grandchildren: Noah J. Miller, Evalynn E. Howe, Theodore W. Howe, Olivia A. Miller, Vivianne M. Howe, Lillian N. Howe , and a great grandson to be born in September ; sister: June Vaananen of Pompton Plains, NJ ; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law : James S. Coles Jr. of Corning, NY ; Sharon I. Andrus of Lowman, NY ; William D. Coles of Wayland, NY ; Douglas W. and Donna M. Coles of Horseheads, NY ; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of caring friends. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Friday July 17, 2020 from 5-7 PM. Mr. Vaananen's Funeral and Committal Services will be held at the conclusion of calling hours with The Rev. Carl Saunders officiating. Bill will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Elmira, NY at the convenience of the family. Due to New York COVID restrictions everyone is required to wear a mask at all times and social distancing will be practiced. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com
. Those wishing may remember Bill through memorials to a charity of one's choice