William Jerome Norton
Elmira - A kind and loving man, passed away peacefully at his home, at the age of 86, on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Bill was born on April 23, 1933, a son of Leo and Mary Norton. He is predeceased by daughters, Kathleen Leach, Julia Norton, daughter-in-law Anita Norton, brothers, Leo and Victor Norton. Bill is survived by his loving wife, and best friend, Mary Pearson Norton; children: Robert (Michelle), Bill (Susan), Patricia Coughlin (Larry), Bonnie Flynn (Dan), Pierce, Carol Finch (Victor); son-in-law Robert Leach (Heather); siblings: Sister Julia Marie Norton, Sisters of Mercy, Joseph (Mary Ann) Norton; twenty-seven grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; along with several nieces and nephews. Bill was a US Navy veteran serving during the Korean War. He retired from the Elmira Correctional Facility, attaining the rank of Lieutenant. Bill was a longtime member of the Elmira Heights Legion Post #154 and the Ancient Order of Hibernians. An active communicant of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Bill was a leader for the Community Soup Kitchen, for the annual Christmas Basket project, along with many other volunteer efforts. Bill Norton was known to many for his generosity, his kind heart to those in need and compassion for others. His family was everything to Bill…..he was the glue that held them all together, never missing a sporting event, graduation, or any other important family activity. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A prayer service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 8:45 a.m., followed by a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1100 W. Church Street, Elmira. Interment with committal prayers and military honors will follow at St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery. Those wishing may remember Bill with a donation to either, The Southern Tier Pregnancy Resource Center, 375 W. Water Street, Elmira NY 14901 or The Kathleen Norton Leach Memorial Scholarship, c/o Robert Leach, 17 Highland Road, Fairfax VT 05454, for a scholarship at Notre Dame High School. Officers and member of the A.O.H. will meet at the funeral home on Friday at 6:30 p.m. to conduct a service for our brother Bill. Signed, Mike Duffy, President
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019