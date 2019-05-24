Services
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 734-5368
Visitation
Sunday, May 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, May 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Elmira - Age 76 of Elmira, NY. He was born May 28, 1942 in Corning, NY, son of the late William and Jane (Hoyt) DeMember and went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his stepson, Brian Bohlayer; along with his brother and sister-in law Robert (Marion) DeMember. He is survived by his beloved significant other of over 26 years, Susan Eastwood; children, Carmi (Rev. Juhura) Shazer, William (Linda) DeMember III, Larry (Denise) DeMember, James (Lisandra) DeMember, Brett Bohlayer, and Paul Bohlayer; grandchildren, Anasah DeMember, Jalasia DeMember, Cairo Shazer, Zaria DeMember-Shazer, Brianna Bohlayer, Richard Bohlayer Jr., Larry DeMember, Samantha DeMember, Allen DeMember, Anthony DeMember, Nate DeMember, Alex DeMember, Amber DeMember, Merisa DeMember, Vinny DeMember, Christopher DeMember; sister Sandra DeMember; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends. Billy will be remembered as a man who gave what he could to whomever had a need. Many got to know him during his time driving for Totem Taxi. Those who crossed Billy's path and his big heart were better for it. Family and friends are invited to visit the Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Madison Ave., in Elmira, on Sunday, May 26th, 2019 from 4 pm to 6 pm. Billy's funeral service will be held there at 6 pm. Rev. Juhura Shazer officiating. Private committal and interment will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery, Elmira, at a later date.
Published in Star-Gazette on May 24, 2019
