William (Bill) Junior Bryington



78, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2019 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville, KY following a brief illness. He will be cremated at Alexander and Royalty funeral home in Harrodsburg, Ky.



He leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Sharon (Landon) Bryington; his sons, William (Donna) Bryington, Daniel (Veronica) Bryington; Daughter Karen (Tim) Ingall, and son Tom Bryington and partner Shannon Ann Cornish; his brother Kenny Bryington, sisters Lucy (Milton) Allen, Dorothy Walden and Sheila Bartholomay, 9 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and many close friends. Born and raised in Corning NY, the son of William Henry and Margaret (Stone ) Bryington, he resided in Harrodsburg Ky. Bill and Sharon married May 20th, 1967. Bill was an avid New York Yankees fan, enjoyed many sports including football, bowling and golf and was a devoted Boyle County Rebels fan, often listening to the games on the radio. Bill proudly served in the US Army for many years as a cook, before leaving for health reasons. Bill later retired from Schweizer Aircraft in Elmira NY, where he had many friends whom he spoke of often. Bill was a caring loving soul and will be missed by many.









