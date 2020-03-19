|
William "Bill" Keyes
Fitchburg - William "Bill" Keyes, age 79 of Fitchburg, MA, formerly of Elmira, NY passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, March 16, 2020 at UMass in Worcester, MA just shy of his 80th birthday. Born on April 6, 1940, he was the son of the late William M. & Margaret Katherine (Ward) Keyes.
He is survived by his life partner, Peg Orlando of Fitchburg, MA; his sister Margaret Bishop of Clearwater, FL; his six children, Lisa (Bob) Scott of Lords Valley, PA, Bill (Darci) Keyes of San Clemente, CA, Bob (Chrissy) Keyes of Brighton, MI, Lori (Kaare) Stokdal of Olivebridge, NY, Rich (Linda) Keyes of Millport, NY and Rob (Vikki) Keyes of Raleigh, NC. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren; Alex, Matt, Abby, Robert, Jessica, Celine, Bob, Elise, Casey, Jordan and Nick; 5 great grandchildren Ryland, Ellie, Landon, Sawyer & Tatum; a niece Missie; nephews Frank, Scott, John, James & Christopher. He was predeceased by a baby sister Margaret, his sister Marian (Minnie) Connors and his sister Theresa Cardamone.
While Bill's "day job" was at Bendix in Elmira Heights, NY, where he worked his way from a Machine Operator to Process Engineer and then to Consultant over his lifelong employment with them, his passion was Archery. Starting in a small garage in Elmira Heights and then to Lake Road in Elmira, Bill's Archery Shop was born. He would go on to build an Indoor Archery Range and Pro Shop in Pine Valley and eventually Elmira. He has coached many Olympians, National Champions, and State Champions; including his daughter Lisa. He also took special pride in coaching bowhunters to be more accurate, in spite of not being a hunter himself. He always said, "they can do the hunting, I just love teaching them how to shoot."
A special thank you to the Doctors and Nurses UMass Worcester. Especially to those in Cardiology ICU, Neurology ICU and 7 West. Your kindness and compassion for our Dad meant the world to us.
At Bill's request there will be no calling hours or funeral service. In Bill's memory, please consider making a donation of time or resources to an animal shelter or animal rescue group of your choice.
