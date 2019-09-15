|
|
William L. Allington
Hector - Age 79 of Hector and formerly of Horseheads passed away with his family by his side on Fri. Sept. 13, 2019. Bill was born in Elmira, NY on April 23, 1940 to Walter and Mildred (Campbell) Allington. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jane Allington; daughter and sons, Barb Allington of Horseheads, Steve (Jill Ackerman) of Raleigh, NC, Bill (Michele) Allington of Burdett; daughter-in-law, Bernadette Allington of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Eric) Bentz and Adam Allington, Emma and Elise Allington; brothers, Harold (Joyce) Allington, Dick (Vivian) Allington, Raymond (Judy Wessel) Allington; sisters-in-law, Jackie Allington, Anna Graham, Joyce Fiester and Nancy Wetherbee and several nieces, nephews and a host of caring friends and neighbors. He was also predeceased by his brothers, Leo "Mike" and Walter Allington. Bill was a career roofing contractor having retired as President of Charles F. Evans Roofing Co. in Elmira. Bill came into this world the same as he left; "A simple country boy". Bill was an avid outdoorsman, conservationist, an avid hunter and fisherman. He was also a life-member of Fur, Fin and Feather, past member of Elmira City Club, Elmira Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow. Family and friends are invited to visit at the Grist Iron Brewing Co. 4880 State Rt. 414, Burdett, NY on Wed. Sept. 18, 2019 from 1-3:00 pm. A service celebrating his life will take place there at 3:00 pm. Friends are further invited to remain for a toast, a casual time of more stories, fellowship and good food. Those wishing may remember Bill with a gift of giving blood through your local Red Cross. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Sept. 15 to Sept. 18, 2019