William L. Peet Sr.
William L. Peet Sr., 86, a simple farm boy and beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather went to be with the Lord Saturday May 2, 2020 after a battle with dementia and the Covid-19 flu.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years Glenora, their children William L. Peet Jr (Sharon), Shiela Stahle, Glenda Peet(Stephanie), their grandchildren April Halm (Jason), Holly Garcia (David), Ted Peet (Eileen), Katlyn Vanhouten, Megan Vanhouten, their great grandchildren Kyle, Rebecca, Nicholas, Christina, their great-great grandchild Emberlynn and a host of other extended family.
William was predeceased by his parents Stanley & Dorothea Peet, brother Lyle Peet and children James & Darryl Peet.
He served his country in the United States Navy from 1955-57 after which he worked his life as a tradesman until he retired in early 2000. Upon retirement, Bill began his most fulfilling employment as a driver for Woodbrook Retirement Home. It was there where Bill found joy serving his fellow seniors while transporting them where they needed to be.
Aside from hard work, Bill, or Papa as he was affectionately known as, had an affinity for classic cars and dancing. Many will remember him for either his jet black '63 Pontiac Bonneville or his infamous "white bucks" dancing shoes.
Regardless, of how or when William imprinted on your life, he will be deeply missed by everyone he touched.
A service will be announced and held at a later date and time for family and friends to honor the memory of William L. Peet Sr.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 11 to May 12, 2020