William L. 'Bill' Prior, age 82, of Dundee, NY passed away Monday April 27, 2020.
There will be no "PRIOR" calling hours. A private funeral service will be held for the family, followed by burial in Hillside Cemetery, Dundee. A celebration of his life will be held for the public on a future date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the D.C.S. Class of 1956 Scholarship Fund c/o Cathy Marusarz 55 Water St. Dundee; or to the Dundee United Methodist Church, 35 Water St. Dundee, 14837.
Bill was born March 12, 1938 in Elmira, NY, son of the late Walter C. and E. Virginia {Andrus} Prior. On May 27, 1961 he married the former Connie Mae Mortensen who passed away on January 24, 2014.
He is survived by 2 sons Kevin W. (Cindy Meyers) Prior, and Craig S. (Susan) Prior all of Dundee; a daughter Vicki J. (Robert Forman) Howell of Penn Yan, NY; 3 grandchildren Leigh M. (Derek) Battin of Penn Yan, Nathan S. Prior of Dundee, Taylor E. Howell of Penn Yan; a great grandson Porter William Battin; a brother Michael W. Prior, a sister Wendy S. (Howard) Butters both of Elmira, NY; a brother in law Donald (Veronica) Mortensen of Stanley, NY; and several nieces & nephews.
Arrangements by the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee, to read full obituary and leave online condolences visit www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020