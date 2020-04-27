Services
Baird Funeral Home
36 Water Street
Dundee, NY 14837
(607) 243-7369
William L. "Bill" Prior

William L. "Bill" Prior Obituary
William L. 'Bill' Prior, age 82, of Dundee, NY passed away Monday April 27, 2020.

There will be no "PRIOR" calling hours. A private funeral service will be held for the family, followed by burial in Hillside Cemetery, Dundee. A celebration of his life will be held for the public on a future date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the D.C.S. Class of 1956 Scholarship Fund c/o Cathy Marusarz 55 Water St. Dundee; or to the Dundee United Methodist Church, 35 Water St. Dundee, 14837.

Bill was born March 12, 1938 in Elmira, NY, son of the late Walter C. and E. Virginia {Andrus} Prior. On May 27, 1961 he married the former Connie Mae Mortensen who passed away on January 24, 2014.

He is survived by 2 sons Kevin W. (Cindy Meyers) Prior, and Craig S. (Susan) Prior all of Dundee; a daughter Vicki J. (Robert Forman) Howell of Penn Yan, NY; 3 grandchildren Leigh M. (Derek) Battin of Penn Yan, Nathan S. Prior of Dundee, Taylor E. Howell of Penn Yan; a great grandson Porter William Battin; a brother Michael W. Prior, a sister Wendy S. (Howard) Butters both of Elmira, NY; a brother in law Donald (Veronica) Mortensen of Stanley, NY; and several nieces & nephews.

Arrangements by the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee, to read full obituary and leave online condolences visit www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
