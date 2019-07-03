|
|
William M. "Bill" Batrowny
Elmira - Age 69, passed away, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, July 1, 2019. Bill was born and raised in Elmira a son of Betty Cuer Batrowny and the late George C. Batrowny. In addition to his father Bill was predeceased by his wife Karen Miller Batrowny. He is survived by his sons: Matthew R. Batrowny of Arvada CO, Brian T. Batrowny, James C. Batrowny and Marcus Keefe, all of Elmira; granddaughter Ava Batrowny; sister Donna Ferris of Elmira; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Mary Ellen and Joseph Allegretto of Elmira, Kathy and Kevin Wolfe of Elmira, Judy and Fred Loomis of Elmira, Susan Miller and Maria McLaughlin of Garner NC, Richard Miller of Elmira, David and Barb Miller of Elmira; brother-in-law, and family friend, Thomas Ferris of Elmira; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and friends. Bill was a 1968 graduate of Southside High School. He went on to earn his Bachelor's Degree in Education from Mansfield University. After college Bill served as an MP in the US Army for 3 years. He was a member of the Elmira Police Department for 28 years, retiring as a Sergeant in the Detective Bureau. Early in his adult life Bill took up the game of golf and it became a lifelong passion for him. After retiring from the Police Department he started his own online business of buying, selling, and repairing golf clubs. Bill was very civic minded, running twice for the New York State Assembly. He was a member of the Elmira Elks Club. Bill was a very kind and considerate person, always putting others before himself. Family was most important to Bill. He will be forever loved and missed. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. A funeral service, with military honors, will follow at 12:30 p.m. Interment will take place at Bath National Cemetery on Monday, July 8, 2019. Bill's family sends a special thank you to family, friends, and medical personnel, who have supported Bill through his 6 month illness. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, https://giving.mskcc.org.
