William M. Pabis
Elmira - Age 81 . He was born July 28, 1937 in Elmira, son of the late Max and Rose (Marrone) Pabis and passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, PA. He is survived by his wife Virginia; children Michael (Dawn Palmatier) Pabis of Elmira Heights, Robert J. (Tatia Torres) Pabis of Elmira and Lisa (Shawn) Cobb of Elmira; grandchildren Justin, Melinda, RJ and Ryan Pabis, Blake and Riley Cobb; great grandchildren Imari, Gia and Avery; brother-in-law William and Romola Riley of CT; nieces and nephew Debbie Gibilaro, Suzanne Powell and Christopher Riley. Bill retired from t he US Postal Service. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was a communicant of the Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish attending St. Anthony's Church and then St. Patrick's Church. Family and friends are invited to visit St. Patrick's Church, 604 Park Pl. Elmira on Thursday, March 7th from 11 am to 12 noon. His Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12 noon. Rev. Richard Farrell, Celebrant. Committal prayers and interment will follow in Woodlawn National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers those wishing may make a donation in William's name to , via their Finance Dept., 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016 or online at www.kidney.org/donate. William's family also wishes to extend a special thank you to the Arnot Outpatient Dialysis Team for their care and comfort.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2019