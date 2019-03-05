|
William M. "Bill" Savage
Elmira - Age 79, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at home. Bill was born on October 9, 1939 in Syracuse, NY to the late William F. and Marguerite (Relihan) Savage. He is predeceased by his sister, Noreen Savage Olsen. Bill is survived by his wife of 51 years, Ann M. (Sheehe) Savage, of Elmira, and his daughter Elizabeth McCarthy of Horseheads with her children Aidan, Teagan and Mallory Crum; nephew, John and Jodi Olsen and niece, Kathleen and Bill Long and their children Zackary and Ava; close cousin, Bill and Diane Michaels; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Bill graduated from West Genesee High School and St. Bernard Collage in Rochester, NY and completed his master's degree in social work from Syracuse University. He worked very extensively in various health care agencies in New York and maintained a private practice in clinical counseling. Bill served in the United States Air Force and was a member of the Friday Financial Club. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A prayer service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 9:15 a.m., followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1100 W. Church Street, Elmira. Interment with committal prayers and military honors will follow at St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery. Those wishing may remember Bill with a donation to a .
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019