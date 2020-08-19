1/1
William McMinds
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William McMinds

Watkins Glen - William "Bill" McMinds, 58, of Watkins Glen, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at University Hospital in Syracuse. Bill was born in Montour Falls on April 2, 1962, the son of the late James and Catherine (Troy) McMinds. On August 25, 1990, he married the former Marlene Ackley in Burdett, NY.

Bill was a truck driver. He enjoyed metal detecting, motorcycles, racing, hunting, and hanging out with his family and friends.

Surviving is his wife of 30 years, Marlene McMinds of Watkins Glen; daughters, Courtney (Brent) Miller of Watkins Glen and Megan McMinds (Ryan Swank) of Watkins Glen; special friend, Marcia Marvin and her family, Brandon Marvin (Kareena Hoyt) and Zachary (Ashley) Marvin; sister, Joan McMinds (Allen); brother, James (Mary) McMinds and Jeff (Patti) McMinds; sister-in-law, Cherri McMinds; four "bonus" grandchildren; and by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Mary Coats-Schuyler, and brother, Martin McMinds

A celebration of Bill's life will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the American Legion Clarence Oliver Post 154, 236 Scottwood Ave., Elmira, NY 14903. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Vedder-Scott & Zinger funeral Home, Montour Falls. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderscottzinger.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
the American Legion Clarence Oliver Post 154
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home
122 N. Genessee St.
Montour Falls, NY 14865
607-535-2396
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved