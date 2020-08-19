William McMinds
Watkins Glen - William "Bill" McMinds, 58, of Watkins Glen, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at University Hospital in Syracuse. Bill was born in Montour Falls on April 2, 1962, the son of the late James and Catherine (Troy) McMinds. On August 25, 1990, he married the former Marlene Ackley in Burdett, NY.
Bill was a truck driver. He enjoyed metal detecting, motorcycles, racing, hunting, and hanging out with his family and friends.
Surviving is his wife of 30 years, Marlene McMinds of Watkins Glen; daughters, Courtney (Brent) Miller of Watkins Glen and Megan McMinds (Ryan Swank) of Watkins Glen; special friend, Marcia Marvin and her family, Brandon Marvin (Kareena Hoyt) and Zachary (Ashley) Marvin; sister, Joan McMinds (Allen); brother, James (Mary) McMinds and Jeff (Patti) McMinds; sister-in-law, Cherri McMinds; four "bonus" grandchildren; and by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Mary Coats-Schuyler, and brother, Martin McMinds
A celebration of Bill's life will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the American Legion Clarence Oliver Post 154, 236 Scottwood Ave., Elmira, NY 14903. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Vedder-Scott & Zinger funeral Home, Montour Falls.