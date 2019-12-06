|
William N. "Bill" Rennie
Elmira - Passed away unexpectedly at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center on Thursday, December 5, 2019. He was the son of the late Robert and Jean (Gillespie) Rennie-Young. His brother Robert Rennie, step-father Bill Young and loving wife Helena "Buffy" Rennie also preceded him in death. He is survived by his beloved sons: Bill Rennie, Tom (Georgia) Rennie and Jim (Patrice) Rennie; sister, Nan Basso; brother John Rennie; grandchildren: Mary (Jamie) Curtis, Carolyn Rennie (Kevin Falkenberg), Erin Rennie (Durk Stanton) and Colleen Rennie (Travis Shockley); great grandchildren: Luna Falkenberg and Abigail Curtis; along with several nieces and nephews. Bill graduated from Southside High School and received his Associates Degree from Alfred Tech. He was a Veteran of the US Army, proudly serving his country during the Korean Conflict, guarding the Panama Canal. Mr. Rennie retired from Facet Enterprises in Elmira Heights as a Tool and Die maker after many years of dedicated service. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira, NY on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bill's name can be directed to Meals on Wheels, 150 Fox Street, Elmira, NY 14901. Mr. Rennie's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019