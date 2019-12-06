Services
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 733-7566
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Rennie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William N. "Bill" Rennie


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William N. "Bill" Rennie Obituary
William N. "Bill" Rennie

Elmira - Passed away unexpectedly at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center on Thursday, December 5, 2019. He was the son of the late Robert and Jean (Gillespie) Rennie-Young. His brother Robert Rennie, step-father Bill Young and loving wife Helena "Buffy" Rennie also preceded him in death. He is survived by his beloved sons: Bill Rennie, Tom (Georgia) Rennie and Jim (Patrice) Rennie; sister, Nan Basso; brother John Rennie; grandchildren: Mary (Jamie) Curtis, Carolyn Rennie (Kevin Falkenberg), Erin Rennie (Durk Stanton) and Colleen Rennie (Travis Shockley); great grandchildren: Luna Falkenberg and Abigail Curtis; along with several nieces and nephews. Bill graduated from Southside High School and received his Associates Degree from Alfred Tech. He was a Veteran of the US Army, proudly serving his country during the Korean Conflict, guarding the Panama Canal. Mr. Rennie retired from Facet Enterprises in Elmira Heights as a Tool and Die maker after many years of dedicated service. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira, NY on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bill's name can be directed to Meals on Wheels, 150 Fox Street, Elmira, NY 14901. Mr. Rennie's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olthof Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -