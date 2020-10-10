William "Bill" O. Dick
Big Flats - William "Bill" O. Dick, age 91 of Big Flats, New York passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital. He was born on December 14, 1928 in Oakfield, NY, to William and Duella (Hartman) Dick. He married Patricia A. Flaherty on June 28, 1980.
Bill served his country in the Army during the Korean Conflict. After being honorably discharged from the Army, Bill obtained an Engineering degree from Alfred University. He was employed by Corning Inc. for over 40 years retiring as a Senior Project Engineer and Project Manager. He was a proud founding member of the National War Plane Museum and dedicated countless hours to its success.
Bill will be remembered for his quick wit and willingness to banter. He enjoyed spending time woodworking, hunting, and had a passion for vintage automobiles, planes and trains.
Bill is survived by his wife: Patricia A. Dick.; children: Cynthia L. Dick of Big Flats, Jeffery S. (Julie) Dick of Elmira; grandchildren: Ryan (Beth) Dick of Horseheads, Brendon (Maureen) Dick of Cheektowaga, Brett (Amelia) Dick of Big Flats; great grandchildren: Damien, Gavin, Rosslyn; stepchildren: Lisa Cavallaro of Honeoye Fall, NY, Linda White of Bethlehem. PA; step grandchildren: Maya, Lina, Eli; sister: Duella O'Dell of Akron, NY; sisters in law: Arden S. Dick of Medina, NY, Susan P. Dick of Riverview, FL.
In addition to his parents, William was predeceased by brothers: Samuel S. Dick and Edward B. Dick.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements. Burial will be held in Rural Home Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in William's name may be sent to: American Heart Association
/ American Stroke Association
, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. Or Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516
Kind words or fond memories of William can offered to his family at www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com