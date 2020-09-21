1/1
William P. Cieri
William P. Cieri

Rochester - Passed away peacefully Saturday, September 12, 2020, age 94 at the St. Ann's Cherry Ridge Nursing Home in Webster, NY. Born in Elmira, NY and one of 9 children, he was the son of Mary (Monaco) and Rosario Cieri. He is predeceased by his brothers, Anthony B. Cieri, Eugene Cieri, Henry Cieri, Nicholas Cieri; sisters, Lee Palmieri, Josephine Park, Anne Hughes Marguerite Axtell; many nieces, nephews, and their children.

He was drafted into the army at 17, served in WWII, was sent to Germany as a tank gunner, and took part in the battle to liberate Pilsen, Czechoslovakia. After the war, he studied business at Bryant and Stratton College in Buffalo. He retired from Eastman Kodak in Rochester after 34 years in computer services. He was a communicant and active member of St. Rita's Catholic Church in Webster and truly loved participating in church events. William had a special place in his heart for his family and he was a loved brother, uncle, and friend to many people. With his strong family bond, he was always ready to participate in any family events and loved playing bingo and family games. He also was an accomplished artist who specialized in oil and watercolor painting.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM Sunday, December 6, at St. Rita's Church, 1008 Maple Dr., Webster, NY 14580. Interment will follow at a later date. Memorials may be directed to St. Rita's Church. Willard H. Scott Funeral Home.






Published in Star-Gazette from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Rita's Church
Funeral services provided by
Scott (Willard) Funeral Home
12 South Avenue
Webster, NY 14580
585-265-3640
