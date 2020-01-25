|
|
William R. Steed
Pine City - Age 87, passed away peacefully, with his family by his bedside, on Friday, January 24, 2020. Bill, as he was known to family and friends, was born June 1, 1932 to Francis and Catherine (Flannery) Steed, in Binghamton NY. Bill's family moved to Nichols NY in 1939, prior to moving to Elmira in 1946. Nichols always held a special place in his heart. Bill attended St. Mary's School and was a 1952 graduate of Southside High School where he was a pitcher on the baseball team. A proud graduate of the Jean Summers Business School, Bill then went on to Albany College of Pharmacy, graduating with the class of 1957. He worked alongside his father Francis and three brothers at the family owned Gerould's Pharmacy, a fixture in the community, retiring after 45 years as a pharmacist. Bill's favorite place to be was at home on the farm….in the woods, around the pool, on the porch, and most of all having parties in the kitchen. He loved the outdoors especially turkey hunting on the hill and fishing the Chemung and Susquehanna Rivers. Bill cherished time with family especially doing anything with "his girl" Peg by his side. Bill was fortunate to be surrounded by a large family and many dear friends who will feel the loss of his presence in their lives. Bill is predeceased by his parents, daughter Susan (Steed) Allen, sisters, Barbara (Steed) Coughlin, MaryAnne (Steed) Kane, brothers, Francis M. Steed, Gerald "Wally" Steed, nephew Patrick Coughlin, and brother-in-law James Kane. He leaves behind his beloved family: Margaret "Peggy", his wife of 57 years; sons and daughters: Frank (Karen) Steed, Amy Steed, Molly (Mark) Schenkel, Timothy (Michelle) Steed, Christopher (Meghan) Steed, son-in-law Scott Allen; siblings: Kathleen (Tony) Cannizzaro, Patrick (Jean Ann) Steed; sister-in-law Priscilla Steed; brother-in-law Joseph Kane; sister-in-law Sheila Kane; "Papa" to his cherished grandchildren: Alexandra, Ryan, Nicholas, Caitlin, Megan, Anna, Lauren, Sophie, Jacob, Claire, Emma, Cora, Roan, Dylan, and Oliver. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; and long-time neighbors on the hill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Bill on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 224 Franklin Street, Elmira. A private interment will follow at St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bill's memory to either, Holy Family School, 421 Fulton Street, Elmira NY 14904, or Notre Dame High School, 1400 Maple Avenue, Elmira NY 14904.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020