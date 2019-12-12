|
|
William Schnippert
Pine City - William "Bill" Schnippert. 77, of Elmira, NY, died sleeping with his beloved wife and soul mate, Dori. They were holding hands, and he died in the way he would've wanted. His daughters and sons-in-law were fortunate to be witness to an amazing love story. While he believed in finding peace and happiness in a moment and living life to its fullest, his first priority was in his love and commitment to Dori and his family, next came science, sustainability and universal spiritualism. He fought a valiant battle with esophageal and lung cancer over the last fifteen years, in which the only complaint he made was that it took away his ability to fully teach and swim.
Bill was born on May 12, 1942 in Pittsburgh, PA to Althea Critchley (Schnippert) Stewart and William Joseph Schnippert who died when Bill was only three years old. He was raised in Ruffsdale, PA by Althea and Wilson Stewart (better known as the original "PapPap," and Bill's true father).
Bill had a brilliant mind, and the workings of the world, both physically and philosophically, came naturally to him. Because he was distracted by interesting people and good beer, he dropped out of Penn State University, moving on to graduate from Slippery Rock University in 1965. While in college and lifeguarding one summer, he met Doris Glenn at a park in Youngwood, PA. The attraction was instantaneous and life long.
Bill and Dori traveled back and forth by bus to see each other when she was teaching in East Orange, NJ and then living in New York City. Bill hitchhiked to New York the night of May 21, 1965, and on her doorstep presented Dori an engagement ring. They married the next day, May 22, 1965 at the home of Honorable Vincent St. George Labelle. Together, Bill and Dori were most proud to say they married six times as they renewed their vows every ten years, as witnessed by their daughters and their community of family and friends. The "weddings" took place in New York City, Glastonbury CT, Covington PA, and three times at their home in Elmira, NY (the art studio, herb garden and pasture). Their relationship was built on humor and unconditional love. They were committed through thick and thin, and through the multifaceted versions of both of their long teaching careers.
Bill's first teaching job was high school science in Montclair, NJ, then onto Coconut Grove, FL at the Ransom School for Boys. After the birth of their first daughter Kirsten, Bill and Dori moved to Farmington, CT, where he taught a variety of science and math courses for nine years at Miss Porter's School. It was in Farmington where they made some of their closest life long friends, all raising their families together: Bob Parrott and Anita Griffith, Gordon and Lori Adams, the Copeland Family, Stewart Wolfe and Liz Vitale, Karen Veronica and David Barry, Cali Samuels, Carol White, Hank and Judy Dano, Joe and Donna Nedelka, to name a few. Along the way, Bill and Dori always seemed to have an extra student, or friend in need, living with them. A second daughter, Gretchen, was born in 1970. During these years, Bill received an MS in Physics in 1974 from Trinity College, Hartford, CT. They escaped whenever possible to their cottage in Glastonbury, CT for cherished time with daughters, Kirsten and Gretchen, and close friends.
In 1977 they started their homesteading/farming life in Covington, PA. Their third daughter, Meaghen, was born there in 1979. Bill accepted a job as a physics, computer programming and beekeeping professor at Elmira College, where he taught for 26 years. He retired in 2003, and was known as an outstanding physics teacher. It has been said that "he made physics come alive" for his students and in later years, his grandchildren. Bill incorporated the world of science on his organic homestead, and into his daily life. He used humor and outrageous examples to demonstrate science in everyday situations, much to the great amusement of friends and family. He was clever to the point of astonishment and envy of his audience. Bill's sonorous and booming voice was a trademark characteristic of his style and presence, which could fill and delight a room.
Bill didn't engage in much small talk, and preferred to hear what happened in others' work or school day. He had a wide and seemingly endless variety of interests and projects underway at any one time. He was a voracious reader (up to eight hours a day), and lifelong learner. Bill was especially passionate about swimming, heirloom roses and herbs, beekeeping and pottery, in that order. He also had overflowing garden beds, flocks of goats, sheep, ducks, chickens and whatever else was striking his fancy at the time.
Bill loved the emblem of a dragonfly, hence the name of his nursery business, "Dragon Fly Nurseries." He spoke of a spiritual moment where "time stood still" as he witnessed a dragonfly while sitting by the creek at the Glastonbury cottage.
"Enjoy the day - tomorrow is not guaranteed!
The cost of anything is how much life you spend on it.
Today is a diamond in hand, melting like a snowflake."
Bill, Willie, PapPap, Fire Bill, Dad is survived by wife of 53 years, Dori Adel Glenn Schnippert. Daughters, Kirsten Adel Burrall (Hal Burrall) of Geneva, NY, Gretchen Ann Jacobs (Douglas "Dougie" Jacobs) of Horseheads, NY; Meaghen Erin Schnippert Gaffney of East Bridgewater, MA. Grandchildren, Mallory, Abby, Penn and Mitchell Burrall, Zane and Brody Jacobs, Llewellyn, Lillyan and Rayven Gaffney. Also sisters, Dorothy "Dot" Hamilton (Dave) of Greensburg, PA; Carol "Cookie" Critchley of Lewisburg, PA; Patricia "Pat" Stewart (Anthony Esposito) of Liberty, KY, and beloved brother-in-law and best friend Roland "Rollie" Glenn (Carol) of Kittery, ME.
Predeceased by father and father figures Wilson Stewart and David Hamilton, and sister-in-law Carol Taylor Glenn. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Olthof Funeral Home 1050 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira, NY on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. A Celebration of Bill's Life will be held on or around the Summer Solstice 2020.
Memorial contributions can be made in Bill's name to support the "Happy Servers"of the Elmira Community Kitchen. Bill was active, passionate and involved in feeding others and most famous for his soup and Billy's Bodacious Beans. Please make checks payable to "Anthony Ciccariello," and mail to Gretchen Jacobs, c/o Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue, Elmira, NY 14904
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019