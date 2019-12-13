Services
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 733-7566
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM



William "Bill" Schnippert


1942 - 2019
William "Bill" Schnippert Obituary
William "Bill" Schnippert

Pine City - 77, of Elmira, NY, died sleeping with his beloved wife and soul mate, Dori. They were holding hands, and he died in the way he would've wanted.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Olthof Funeral Home 1050 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira, NY on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. A Celebration of Bill's Life will be held on or around the Summer Solstice 2020. Memorial contributions can be made in Bill's name to support the "Happy Servers"of the Elmira Community Kitchen. Bill was active, passionate and involved in feeding others and most famous for his soup and Billy's Bodacious Beans. Please make checks payable to "Anthony Ciccariello," and mail to Gretchen Jacobs, c/o Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue, Elmira, NY 14904. Bill's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
