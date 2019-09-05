|
|
William Spencer Woodhull
Peoria, AZ. - William Spencer Woodhull passed away at the age of 94 on Tuesday August 27, 2019 in Peoria, Arizona after a short illness. He is survived by his wife of seventy one years Ila (Reppard) Woodhull of Peoria, Arizona, a daughter, Carol Woodhull Norris of Burbank, California, a son Robert David Woodhull and daughter-in-law Dr. Ronnie Brown-Woodhull of Peoria, Arizona, a granddaughter Dr. Whitney Jean Woodhull of Columbus, Ohio, a grandson William Spencer Woodhull of Denver, Colorado and a brother and sister-in-law , Bradley Woodhull and Patricia Woodhull of Fullerton, California. Mr. Woodhull was a WWII US Army veteran, previously Secretary-Treasurer of Maple Farms Dairy, Elmira City Councilman, Chemung Republican County Commissioner and legislative aide to State Senator William T Smith and Randall Kuhl. Interment will be at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019