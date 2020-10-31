1/
Wilma A. (Fay) Smith
1923 - 2020
Wilma A. (Fay) Smith

Golden Glow - Wilma A. (Fay) Smith, Age 96, formerly of Fernwood Avenue, Golden Glow, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Seneca View Nursing Facility. Wilma was born December 12, 1923 in Bentley Creek, PA daughter of the late Raymond and Laura (Lewis) Fay. She was a graduate of SRU high school and was married to the late Roy E. Smith. Wilma was employed at Kresge's Department Store in Elmira and later at Kmart where she retired from. She enjoyed making handmade cards, scrapbooking, gardening, traveling and spending time with her loving family.

Survivors include her son Charles (Marie Fullerton) Smith of Pine Valley, Faye & Rodney Kerr of Corning, Jackie & Richard Smith of Erin, Julie & Art Kerr of Pine City, grandchildren Ritchie & Jodie Smith, Lora & Pat Haines, Marcie & Brian Doan, Lori & Jim Congdon, Rebecca Potter, Elizabeth Abrams, Amanda Kerr, Michele Kerr, Melissa Kerr, Michael Smith, Bianca & Michael Crandall, 20 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was predeceased by her husband Roy Smith on January 25, 2006, a brother Donald Fay and granddaughter Alyssa Ribnicky.

Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Bentley Creek Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY.




Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
