Wilma Carleen (Leonard) Grover


1931 - 2019
Wilma Carleen (Leonard) Grover Obituary
Wilma Carleen (Leonard) Grover

Elmira - nee: Leonard, age 88 from Elmira, NY, went to be with her Lord on Monday, November 4, 2019. Wilma was born at home in Big Pond, PA on June 28, 1931. She was the daughter of the late Seymour Dewey Leonard and Leona Margaret (Bridgeman) Leonard. Wilma was predeceased by her husband, Frank N. Grover Sr. and son, Frank N. Grover Jr, 2 great grandchildren and her siblings, Beverly, Nina, Betty, Gene, Rita, Donna and Lila. Wilma is survived by her daughters, Bonita (Steve) Krause of Kenai, AK; Connie (Rick) DeHaas of Elmira, NY; Joyce (Dave Contray) of Endwell, NY; Daughter-in-law, Chris Belum, Elmira, NY, grandchildren: Kevin, Dawn, Michael, Lisa, John, Steven, Patricia, Jessica and Ryan; 20+ 1 (one on the way) great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Evelyn Leonard. Wilma retired from Thatcher Glass Mfg. She enjoyed family, reading, bowling and was active in church for many years.Thanks to all the staff at Chemung County Nursing Facility for their great care of her and her husband. There will be no calling hours or services. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kalec Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
