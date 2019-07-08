|
Winifred Claire Kilmer Terry
- - Winifred Claire Kilmer Terry passed away peacefully at 101 years of age, on June 15, 2019 in Lockport Rehab & Health Care Center.
She was born at home on November 29, 1917 in South Waverly, PA, the first child of Charles B. Kilmer and Hattie (Fritz) Kilmer. She graduated from the Sayre, PA High School in 1935, and later, Elmira Business Institute. She was employed by a law firm in Elmira, NY until 1942.
On May 2, 1941, Winifred married Jack R. Terry of Athens, PA. They enjoyed a wonderful marriage of 65 years until he passed on August 30, 2006. The Terrys lived in Elmira Heights, NY, and Watkins Glen, NY for many years in their early marriage, and in 1967, moved to Wilson, NY where they spent 43 years in their house on the lake. After Jack's death, Winifred moved to Lockport to be near family.
Winifred was a member of Exley Methodist Church and a past member of the Gnostic Guild in Wilson, as well as the Wilson Historical Society. She enjoyed quilting, crossword puzzles, baking, gardening, traveling, and gummy bears. She loved her community and many fondly remember her kindness and sweet nature.
Winifred, known to many as Fuzz, is survived by her children Susan (Harry) Blish of Elmira Heights, NY; John (Cynthia) Terry of Watkins Glen, NY; Jan (David) Jordan of Lockport, NY; and Lynn (Gary) Sprague of Wylie, TX; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Janice Sylvester of Kissimmee, FL; dear niece Jacquelyn (Kelly) Becker of Montrose, CO, and many other nieces and nephews. Her siblings, Charles W. Kilmer of Washington State and Mary Alice Merrill of Elmira, NY predeceased her.
Relatives and friends are invited to visitation on Tuesday, July 9th from noon - 1PM at Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee Street, Lockport. A short memorial service will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wilson Fire Company or .
Published in Star-Gazette on July 8, 2019