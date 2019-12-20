|
Yolanda Roccisano
Watkins Glen - Yolanda Roccisano 87, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019. Yolanda was a giving person who embraced her nieces and nephews in lieu of having a family of her own. She was a second mother to many of us and her time devote to us were cherished times in our lives. Yolanda was an artist at heart who was accomplished at drawing and had an affinity for modern and classical music. She was predeceased by her parents, Theresa and Dominick Roccisano, brother and sister-in-law, James and Palma Roccisano of Brooklyn; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Joseph Paradiso of S. Chicago Heights, sister and brother-in-law, Julia and William Simiele of Watkins Glen. Yolanda is survived by sisters, Anna Tufty-Reeves and Jennie Roccisano of California; and several nieces and nephews. Thank you to all of the caregivers at Schuyler Hospital Skilled Nursing, as the staff extended many kindnesses to Yolanda during her extended stay there. Yolanda was a member of St. Mary's of the Lake Catholic Church. A viewing will be held at the Link at St. Mary's of the Lake Church, 905 Decatur St., Watkins Glen, NY on Monday, December 23th, 2019 at 10am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated following at 11am. Fond memories of Yolanda may be shared with her family and friends at www.haughey-woodfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019