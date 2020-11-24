1/1
Yvonne Bonnie Hollenbeck
Yvonne Bonnie Hollenbeck

Mt. Pleasant, IA - Yvonne Bonnie Hollenbeck, 85, of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at SunnyBrook Assisted Living of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa.

Bonnie was born on December 7, 1934, at Stanley, Wisconsin, the daughter of Adolph and Abbie Carpenter Wald. She was united in marriage on July 25, 1953, to Leon Floyd Hollenbeck in Stanley, Wisconsin. He preceded her in death on May 18, 1991.

Bonnie enjoyed cooking, helping people, bowling, camping and boating. She lived and traveled Europe extensively. Bonnie was a very caring and giving lady and she lived her life to the fullest. Bonnie enjoyed the times spent with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa.

Bonnie is survived by her children, Jeff Hollenbeck of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, and Julia Koski (Jeff Holbrook) of Corning, New York, five grandchildren, Kaila Morgan, Ely Koski, Austin Holbrook Anna Holbrook and Jessica Rose, her six great grandchildren, Daria, Jack, Ryland, Jaden, Jager, Jolivia, her brother and sisters, Marvin Wald, Corrin Dettmer and Shirley Georgel.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, seven brothers and two sisters.

According to her wishes cremation has been entrusted to the care of Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. A Celebration of Bonnie's Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Every Step Hospice of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa in her memory.

Her family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the staff of SunnyBrook of Mt. Pleasant for their wonderful care of their Mom.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com




Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murphy Funeral Home
408 N Broadway St
Mount Pleasant, IA 52641
319-385-4713
