Yvonne K. Ammerman
Horseheads, NY - Passed after an extended illness on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the age of 86. Yvonne was born on September 26, 1933 in Breesport, NY, daughter to the late Milton and Edna Simcoe Kesselring. She was a graduate of Horseheads High School, member of the First United Methodist Church, and a 30 year 4-H Leader while serving as a Board of Director for Chemung County Cooperative Extension. Prior to retirement Yvonne was self-employed in the custom drapery business. During retirement she enjoyed painting. She is predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Reeve Ammerman on February 23rd, daughter Becky and sister, Diane Ensign. Yvonne is survived by her children, Randy (Dawn) Ammerman, Jeffrey Ammerman, Laurie (Rob) Dominy, Wendy (Michael) Moses and Tracie Johnson; ten grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; brother, Rex Stermer; canine companion, Katie; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Elcor Health Services for their dedicated, friendly and caring services, especially the caregivers in the Hickory Knoll South unit. A special thank you to Debi O'Brien and Mary Wallis for their constant help for several years. Those wishing to remember Yvonne please consider contributions to Chemung County 4-H, 425 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira, NY 14904 or First United Methodist Church, 1034 W. Broad St., Horseheads, NY 14845 in her name. The family welcomes your condolences and prayers at this time but services will be held at a later date. Yvonne and Reeve will be laid to rest together with their family at Maple Grove Cemetery. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Yvonne's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 2 to May 3, 2020