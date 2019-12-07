|
Yvonne L. "Bonnie" Stewart
Trumansburg - Yvonne L. "Bonnie" Stewart, 82, of Trumansburg, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 6, 2019. She was born in Montour Falls on July 21, 1937 the daughter of the late Ralph and Mary (Boyd) Dean and graduated from Trumansburg High School in 1955.
Yvonne retired from the Ithaca City School District and also worked for Tompkins County Planning. She was a member of the Trumansburg Senior Citizens, Tuesday morning breakfast club, a trustee for Union Cemetery of Hector, and a volunteer at the Mecklenburg Thrift Shop. Yvonne enjoyed puzzles, reading and spending her winters in Zephyrhills, FL. She was predeceased by her husband Bert Stewart in 2010, and by her brother, Earl Dean.
She is survived by her children, Barbara (Tim) Terrell of Elkin, NC, Diane (John) Taber of Trumansburg, and Douglas Stewart of Hamburg, NJ; two grandchildren, Naomi (Adam) Langlois of Trumansburg and Patrick Terrell of Brooklyn; two great grandsons, Lawsen and Colt Langlois; special niece, Patricia Stewart; and by several other nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 4-6 pm at Vedder and Scott Funeral Home, 122 N. Genesee St., Montour Falls. A memorial service will follow at 6:00 pm. Burial will be in Union Cemetery of Hector at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderandscottfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019