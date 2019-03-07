|
|
Yvonne "Dolly" Mable Finch
Tioga, PA - Yvonne "Dolly" Mable Finch, 82, a life-long resident of Tioga, PA, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at her home in Safford, AZ.
Dolly was born May 18, 1936, in Tioga, PA to Orson Eugene Mosher and Kathlyn Evelyn Wilson Mosher. She married the love of her life Ivan Marcellus Finch on May 24, 1952. She was a homemaker while raising her children, then worked at the A&P Plant in Horseheads until her retirement. Dolly truly lived to the fullest through the simple pleasures of life; cooking homemade meals for her family; gardening, canning, and hunting with her husband; baking ornate birthday cakes for her grandchildren; crocheting special gifts for all she loved; dining out; building puzzles; and reading. Dolly will lovingly be remembered for faithfully sending greeting cards to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren for EVERY holiday and birthday.
Dolly is survived by her children, Cindy (Carl) Hutcheson, Marletta (Norman) Williams, and David (Mary) Finch; her grandchildren, Michael (Melissa) Hutcheson, Teresa (Todd) Degarmo, Tina (Scott) Smith; great-grandchildren, Dakota Williams, Isaiah Smith, Alyssa Smith, Madalynn Bailey, Levi Hutcheson, Alexis Hutcheson, Avery Hutcheson, Alexander Degarmo, Gabrielle Degarmo, and William Degarmo; sister Esther Divens; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Dolly is predeceased by her husband in 2007; grandsons, Clint Williams in 2003 and Jeffery Hutcheson in 2012; her parents; and her siblings, Luella "Peg" Hall, Orson Mosher, Bill Mosher, Richard Mosher, and infant sister, Patty Mosher.
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019