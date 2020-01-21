|
|
Yvonne Mettie (Sloan) Allen
Campbell - Yvonne Mettie (Sloan) Allen of Campbell, NY, peacefully left this life on January 17, 2020. A Fulbright Scholar, she resided in Finland in 2015 as a recipient of a Fulbright Distinguished Award in Teaching. She received her Master's Degree in Music Education from Ithaca College School of Music and a Bachelor's Degree in Music from Mansfield University. She recently retired after leading the middle school band program at Horseheads Central School District for 30 years, where she leaves a legacy of the positive impact of music in everyday life, through her former students and colleagues. She was a past member of the Empire State Express Junior Drum & Bugle Corps, Guardsmen Junior Drum and Bugle Corps, Elmira Symphony and the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes as a percussionist. She was active in multiple civic organizations promoting music, education, women's empowerment, and tourism. She had a true love of travel, especially to Europe, Western Asia, and North Africa, where she fully immersed herself in both the food and culture. During her time at home, she extended her gracious hospitality to guests at Halcyon Place Bed & Breakfast in both Chemung and Campbell, NY. She was an active herbalist and antique collector who will be fondly remembered for her summer afternoon teas, Christmas celebrations, Summer Solstice party and annual Halcyon Herbal Festival. She was a "foodie" long before the term was coined and generously shared her creations and recipes with all. A wonderfully passionate person, she lived life to the fullest with music always central to her life. She was a voracious bibliophile, an educator in music and life, world traveler, incredible chef, gracious hostess, self-taught herbalist, fabulous friend, loving daughter and sister, and extraordinary aunt. Yvonne is survived by her parents, Kenneth & Wava Allen of Flemington, PA, sister, Karen & Chuck Harvey of Lansdale, PA, brother, Ken & Wendy Allen of Camp Hill, PA, three loving nieces, and their families, and her band of magnanimous close friends. A celebration of her life is planned with family and friends at a later date. Yvonne would love that you donate to your preferred charity or cause. And please raise a glass to this incredible woman. Cheers! Kippis! Prost! Salute!
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 21 to Jan. 26, 2020