Services
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 734-5368
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne Mettie (Sloan) Allen


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yvonne Mettie (Sloan) Allen Obituary
Yvonne Mettie (Sloan) Allen

Campbell - Yvonne Mettie (Sloan) Allen of Campbell, NY, peacefully left this life on January 17, 2020. A Fulbright Scholar, she resided in Finland in 2015 as a recipient of a Fulbright Distinguished Award in Teaching. She received her Master's Degree in Music Education from Ithaca College School of Music and a Bachelor's Degree in Music from Mansfield University. She recently retired after leading the middle school band program at Horseheads Central School District for 30 years, where she leaves a legacy of the positive impact of music in everyday life, through her former students and colleagues. She was a past member of the Empire State Express Junior Drum & Bugle Corps, Guardsmen Junior Drum and Bugle Corps, Elmira Symphony and the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes as a percussionist. She was active in multiple civic organizations promoting music, education, women's empowerment, and tourism. She had a true love of travel, especially to Europe, Western Asia, and North Africa, where she fully immersed herself in both the food and culture. During her time at home, she extended her gracious hospitality to guests at Halcyon Place Bed & Breakfast in both Chemung and Campbell, NY. She was an active herbalist and antique collector who will be fondly remembered for her summer afternoon teas, Christmas celebrations, Summer Solstice party and annual Halcyon Herbal Festival. She was a "foodie" long before the term was coined and generously shared her creations and recipes with all. A wonderfully passionate person, she lived life to the fullest with music always central to her life. She was a voracious bibliophile, an educator in music and life, world traveler, incredible chef, gracious hostess, self-taught herbalist, fabulous friend, loving daughter and sister, and extraordinary aunt. Yvonne is survived by her parents, Kenneth & Wava Allen of Flemington, PA, sister, Karen & Chuck Harvey of Lansdale, PA, brother, Ken & Wendy Allen of Camp Hill, PA, three loving nieces, and their families, and her band of magnanimous close friends. A celebration of her life is planned with family and friends at a later date. Yvonne would love that you donate to your preferred charity or cause. And please raise a glass to this incredible woman. Cheers! Kippis! Prost! Salute!
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 21 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yvonne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -