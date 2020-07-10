Zelda Ruth "Larry" Hoyt



Zelda Ruth "Larry" Hoyt passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, having just celebrated her 103rd birthday. Born June 6, 1917, she was a life-long resident of Elmira, New York, and throughout her life kept fond memories of her World War II-era railroad work—of the friends she made and of the service she did for her country. An avid reader, she also kept impressive collections of stamps and historical coins. Her single great vice was the New York State Lottery—though the grand prize always eluded her, she never gave up trying. Predeceased by her sisters and best friends Audrey Hoyt and Jane D. Hunt, she is survived by her beloved niece and caregiver, Donna Rome (Ron Comfort) and grandnephew Ross Johnson (Michael Willick). The family are grateful to the staff of El-Cor Nursing and Rehabilitation, whose care for Larry in her final years kept her smiling. Larry's quick sense of humor and willingness to laugh at herself were her greatest gifts, and doubtless among the keys to her longevity. That childlike desire to share joy kept her young at heart into her tenth decade, and it is that spirit is what her family and friends will remember best. Arrangements are with the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.









