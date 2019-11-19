|
A. Dawn Sherwood of Queenstown, MD passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on November 15, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. She was 73.
Born on December 6, 1945 in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late Zakar and Arousiag (Bessie) Bogosian. Dawn married Geoffrey B. Sherwood on October 29, 1967 and they moved to Maryland 47 years ago. Dawn played an integral part of helping her husband start Sherwood, Logan & Associates. Her hobbies included spending time with her grandchildren, traveling and reading.
Dawn is survived by her husband of 52 years, Geoffrey Sherwood; daughter Heather Mahaffey and her husband Christopher; grandchildren Grant; Ella; and Patrick. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son Gregory Sherwood.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11am at St. Luke's Chapel in Queenstown, MD.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to support breast cancer research conducted by Dr. Carol Tweed at Anne Arundel Medical Center. Your gift may be made payable to AAMC Foundation, and note on the memo line of the check "In memory of Dawn Sherwood - breast cancer research fund." Please mail contributions to AAMC Foundation, 2000 Medical Parkway, Belcher Pavilion Suite 604, Annapolis, Maryland 21401
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 21, 2019