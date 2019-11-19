Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
106 Shamrock Road
Chester, MD 21619
410-643-2226
Resources
More Obituaries for A. Sherwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

A. Dawn Sherwood

Send Flowers
A. Dawn Sherwood Obituary
A. Dawn Sherwood of Queenstown, MD passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on November 15, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. She was 73.

Born on December 6, 1945 in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late Zakar and Arousiag (Bessie) Bogosian. Dawn married Geoffrey B. Sherwood on October 29, 1967 and they moved to Maryland 47 years ago. Dawn played an integral part of helping her husband start Sherwood, Logan & Associates. Her hobbies included spending time with her grandchildren, traveling and reading.

Dawn is survived by her husband of 52 years, Geoffrey Sherwood; daughter Heather Mahaffey and her husband Christopher; grandchildren Grant; Ella; and Patrick. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son Gregory Sherwood.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11am at St. Luke's Chapel in Queenstown, MD.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to support breast cancer research conducted by Dr. Carol Tweed at Anne Arundel Medical Center. Your gift may be made payable to AAMC Foundation, and note on the memo line of the check "In memory of Dawn Sherwood - breast cancer research fund." Please mail contributions to AAMC Foundation, 2000 Medical Parkway, Belcher Pavilion Suite 604, Annapolis, Maryland 21401

Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of A.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -