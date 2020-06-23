A beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend, Abigail Jane Ewing of Easton, Maryland, left this world unexpectedly, at 18 years young, on June 19th, 2020, due to complications of Epilepsy.
She was born on November 30th, 2001 in Chestertown, MD, the daughter of J.R. and Heather Ewing.
Loved ones waiting for her in Heaven; great grandparents Pop Pop Kirby and Mom Mom Jane Metz of Easton, MD; great grandmother Nancy Sweetman Beck, aunt Mary Anne Blakeney Abeska of Rock Hall, MD.
She leaves behind her loving parents and brother Kirby Ewing of Easton; maternal grandparents Tink and Beverly Blakeney of Chestertown, MD; paternal grandparents Joe and Cindy Schmidt of Cordova, MD, Mike Ewing of Cordova, MD; great grandparents Pat Visgaitis of Easton, MD, Leona Schmidt of Trappe, MD; aunt Laura Blakeney Royer (Kevin), cousins Hudson and Blake Royer of Easton, MD; aunt Ali Schmidt (Pavel) of Cordova, MD, uncle Cole Schmidt of Cordova, MD; aunt Missy Cornett (Joe) of Flagstaff, AZ; uncle Wayne Metz of Easton, MD; aunt Erica McDowell Young (Lance) of Queen Anne, MD, along with the entire McDowell family; honorary mom Ms. Allison Houdek of Preston, MD; and many more aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Abbie never let Epilepsy define her, and her resilience was amazing. She had an energy that with even just one encounter with her, you would remember her for life. Abbie loved so many, and was loved by so many more.
Abbie loved the beach, being in the water, sunsets, and collecting the treasures she found on every adventure. She enjoyed coloring pictures for everyone, writing letters, telling jokes, and sharing everything she had learned. Abbie spent hours on end dreaming about being a mermaid or a dolphin trainer.
When you think of Abbie, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Honor her and please spread her contagious laughter, infectious smile, compassion for hugging, and her love and acceptance for everyone she met.
Friends may call on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 10 AM to 12 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. All other services will be private. Please consider wearing pink, Abbie's favorite color, or purple to honor all those who have Epilepsy.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation on her behalf sent to Shore United Bank, 18 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD 21601 attention Casey Baynard payable to Heather Ewing, with Abbie Ewing Memorial Fund as the memo. All funds will be donated to the many wonderful organizations that helped shape her beautiful life.
For condolences and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 23, 2020.