Adam M. Callahan of Seaford, DE, formerly of Denton, MD, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford, DE from complications of Type I Diabetes. He was 33 years old.
Born in Easton, MD on May 13, 1986, Adam was the son of David Callahan and Barbara Anne Williams Callahan of Denton. He was a 2004 graduate of NCHS in Ridgely and graduated from Salisbury University in 2008 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Systems Management.
Adam worked for K & L Microwave in Salisbury in the Technology Department. He had recently moved to Seaford into his first home where he loved grilling on his new deck and entertaining his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Adam is survived by his brother, Ryan D. Callahan and his wife, Taylor, both of Pittsville, MD; and his paternal grandmother, Shirley Callahan of Denton and his maternal grandmother, Margaret Williams of Greensboro.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, December 21st, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton where friends may visit with the family from 10 until 11 before the service. The interment will be private.
If friends wish to send memorial donations in Adam's memory, the family suggests sending them to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation either online at jdrf.org (Fundraising, Giving, Memorial) or calling 1-800-533-CURE (2873). To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
