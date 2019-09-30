Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A.
106 West Sunset Avenue
Greensboro, MD 21639
(410) 482-8914
Resources
More Obituaries for Adele Sokolowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adele Domicella Sokolowski


1916 - 2019
Send Flowers
Adele Domicella Sokolowski Obituary
Adele Domicella Sokolowski died September 26, 2019 at Homestead Manor in Denton MD. She was 102.

She was born on December 8, 1916 in Pennsylvania to the late Charles and Domincella Gelbuda. Adele is survived by a daughter Marie Harfeld, son Edward O'Brien, 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 12 great great grandchildren.

All services will be held privately. To share remembrances or online condolences please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adele's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.