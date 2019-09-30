|
Adele Domicella Sokolowski died September 26, 2019 at Homestead Manor in Denton MD. She was 102.
She was born on December 8, 1916 in Pennsylvania to the late Charles and Domincella Gelbuda. Adele is survived by a daughter Marie Harfeld, son Edward O'Brien, 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 12 great great grandchildren.
All services will be held privately. To share remembrances or online condolences please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 2, 2019