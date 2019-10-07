|
|
|
Adrien Leo Hansen, Jr., 84, of Cambridge, Maryland passed away peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by those he loved in body and spirit, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center, Salisbury.
Born in Cambridge, Maryland on April 29, 1935, he was the son of the late Adrien and Mattie Phillips Hansen.
Adrien grew up in Fishing Creek and attended Hoopers Island Elementary School. He graduated from Cambridge High School with the class of 1953.
After serving his country in the U.S. Air Force after the Korean War, he returned to the Island and continued the family tradition of working the waters for a short time. Adrien applied and was then accepted in the Maryland Tidewater Fisheries Commission, which later became the Maryland Marine Police. After serving as captain on a police boat for ten years Adrien decided to open his own business and started Hansen's Seafood, Inc., a seafood wholesaler, which he continued until the time of his illness.
In 2009 Adrien married Lois Davis.
He was well known locally as an avid outdoorsman, hunting waterfowl and wild turkeys. He was a member of the American Legion Post #91and was past commander x3. He was also a member of the Wild Turkey Federation, Hoopers Island Vol. Fire Company and past president of the Grand National. Adrien had a philanthropic nature, making donations to multiple local causes.
He is survived by his wife Lois; a sister Catherine "Kitty" Phillips; nephew Curtis Phillips; great niece Cristen Phillips; the loving great- great niece Jordyn Alexis Matos; step-sons Patrick Ferguson and Thomas Linton.
Preceding him in death besides his parents was a daughter Deborah Hansen.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday evening, October 9, 2019 from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge.
A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Michael Casari officiating.
Interment will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Adrien's name can be sent to Hoopers Island Volunteer Fire Company c/o Rosemary Dean, P.O. Box 125, Fishing Creek, MD 21634.
To share online condolences with the family, please visit www.newcombcollins
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 8, 2019