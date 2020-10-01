1/1
Agnes S. Torossian
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Agnes's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Agnes S. Torossian, 89, of Frederick, Md. died peacefully on September 24 at the home of her sister, Elizabeth. Miss Torossian was born June 23, 1931, in Brooklyn, and moved to Cambridge with her family around 1940, settling on their farm on Bar Neck Road. She was a 1948 graduate of Cambridge High School and a 1952 graduate of Washington College in Chestertown. She earned her M. S. degree from the University of Md. in 1967.

Miss Torossian spent most of her 30 year career teaching French to jr. high students in Montgomery County. She was well respected and popular with her students and colleagues. She retired to Frederick County in 1983, near her sister's family. Miss Torossian was an avid reader and was fluent in French and Spanish, had an intelligent, dry sense of humor and enjoyed books of all kinds.

She is predeceased by her parents, Louis Torossian (1898-1965) and Gilberte Bigot South Torossian (1897-1978), and 5 siblings: Robert South (1920-1957), Simone Edith South Morrow (1920-2001), Arthur South (1923-2000), Bayard Torossian (1927-2013), and Marie Torossian Sheehan (1936-2018). She is survived by one sister, Elizabeth Torossian Tyeryar (b. 1936) of Frederick, Md. She will be dearly remembered by her numerous nieces and nephews, for being such a helpful, supportive presence in our lives.

Services at Newcomb Collins Funeral Home in Cambridge, followed by burial at Speddin-Seward cemetery, will be held October 3, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Viewing
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home
308 High Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
(410) 228-2616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved