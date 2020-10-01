Agnes S. Torossian, 89, of Frederick, Md. died peacefully on September 24 at the home of her sister, Elizabeth. Miss Torossian was born June 23, 1931, in Brooklyn, and moved to Cambridge with her family around 1940, settling on their farm on Bar Neck Road. She was a 1948 graduate of Cambridge High School and a 1952 graduate of Washington College in Chestertown. She earned her M. S. degree from the University of Md. in 1967.



Miss Torossian spent most of her 30 year career teaching French to jr. high students in Montgomery County. She was well respected and popular with her students and colleagues. She retired to Frederick County in 1983, near her sister's family. Miss Torossian was an avid reader and was fluent in French and Spanish, had an intelligent, dry sense of humor and enjoyed books of all kinds.



She is predeceased by her parents, Louis Torossian (1898-1965) and Gilberte Bigot South Torossian (1897-1978), and 5 siblings: Robert South (1920-1957), Simone Edith South Morrow (1920-2001), Arthur South (1923-2000), Bayard Torossian (1927-2013), and Marie Torossian Sheehan (1936-2018). She is survived by one sister, Elizabeth Torossian Tyeryar (b. 1936) of Frederick, Md. She will be dearly remembered by her numerous nieces and nephews, for being such a helpful, supportive presence in our lives.



Services at Newcomb Collins Funeral Home in Cambridge, followed by burial at Speddin-Seward cemetery, will be held October 3, 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store