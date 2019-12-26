Home

Alan Cassidy


1925 - 2019
Alan Cassidy Obituary
On Tuesday, December 24, 2019, of Chevy Chase, MD, formerly of Easton, MD and Vero Beach, FL. Beloved husband of the late Sally Ann Cassidy for 61 years; father of Chris, Kevin, Jimmy, Cathy, Ann, Susan, Carin and Joan; brother of Janet Casey. Also survived by 21 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial at Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, 5949 Western Ave. NW, Washington, DC, on Friday, January 3, at 11 a.m. with the family to receive friends immediately following at "The Club." Graveside Service and Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Saturday, January 4 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Washington at www.catholiccharitiesdc.org

Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 31, 2019
