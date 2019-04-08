Home

Alan "Whitey" Cordrey Obituary
DENTON - Alan "Whitey" Cordrey of Denton, MD, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019, at his home in Denton, surrounded by his loving family. He was 53 years old.
Born in Easton, MD, on Feb. 16, 1966, Alan was the son of Rodney L. Cordrey Sr. and Rosemary C. Cordrey, of Denton.
Alan attended NCHS and was a heavy equipment operator for Gary Simpson Contracting in Harrington, DE. He enjoyed the Harrington slots and dirt track racing in Delmar, DE.
In addition to his parents, Alan is survived by two sisters: Becky Reynolds (Paul), of Marydel, MD; Debra Kay, of Denton; a brother, Rodney L. Cordrey Jr. (Dawn), of Greensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton, where friends may call one hour prior to the service. The interment will follow in the Denton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be sent to the Moore Funeral Home, P.A., 12 S. Second St., Denton, MD 21629.
To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit: moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 9, 2019
